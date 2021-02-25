The seventh season of Formula E begins under the lights on Friday - and you can watch the action live on the BBC.

Two night races, the first ever in the all-electric racing series, take place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia - one on Friday followed by another on Saturday.

Twenty-four drivers from 12 teams will be lining up for the first E-Prix in a delayed start to the 2020-21 campaign.

The action is thrilling and tough to predict - with five different champions and 17 race winners in six seasons.

Will this be the year for a British driver?

No British driver has won a Formula E title, but there are seven of them on the grid in 2021.

Sam Bird had competed in every race with Virgin Racing and came third in the 2017-18 championship but has moved to Jaguar Racing and is excited by his new challenge.

"With a new team comes a refreshed vigour to perform on track," said the 34-year-old.

"I'm very motivated to get the best on track results possible and to start season seven with positive momentum."

Bird has won nine Formula E races

Oliver Rowland, 28, came fifth in the championship last season, winning one of the races in Berlin. He is still with the Nissan e.Dams team and partnered with Switzerland's Sebastian Buemi - the 2015-16 champion.

There is an all-British pairing in the NIO 333 FE Team as Oliver Turvey, 33, is joined by Tom Blomqvist, 27, after he raced for Jaguar Racing twice in 2019-20.

Mahindra Racing also have two Britons driving for them as Alex Sims, 32, moves over from BMW i Andretti Motorsport, while Alex Lynn, 27, has been retained after impressing for them at the end of the last campaign.

Formula E newcomer Jake Dennis, 25, will make his debut in Diriyah for BMW i Andretti Motorsport after impressing during the team's selection process in October.

"For me to take a factory BMW seat is a real testament to what I was able to do. I don't think many people saw it coming but it's just phenomenal and a big confidence boost," said Dennis, who took part in Formula 1 testing for Red Bull in May 2018.

Night races will be really special, says champion Da Costa

Antonio Felix da Costa won three of the 11 races and came second at a further three on his way to the 2019-20 title

Portugal's Antonio Felix da Costa became the fifth different champion when he took the 2019-20 title and cannot wait for the racing to resume.

"To have our first ever night race with a grid full of electric cars, it'll be really special to be a part of," said 29-year-old DS Techeetah driver Da Costa.

"I've had the chance to do crazy things I never thought possible in motorsport and this will be a hell of a show.

"I feel good heading into the season as champion. I'm probably not under as much pressure this year, so I'm in a really good place.

"Other people will have made steps which will make life really hard for us but I'll have a smile on my face and I'm just looking forward to racing cars."

Where will the races be held in 2021?

The full 2021 calendar is still to be completed, although after the Saudi Arabia double-header, races are due to take place in Rome, Italy (10 April), Valencia, Spain (24 April), Monaco (8 May), Marrakesh, Monaco (22 May), and two in Santiago, Chile (5 and 6 June), with organisers also hoping for an additional six races.

Last season, five races - two in Saudi Arabia and one in Chile, Mexico and Morocco - took place before the coronavirus pandemic forced events in China, Italy, France, South Korea, Indonesia, the United States and London to be cancelled.

To finish the campaign, six races in nine days were staged in Berlin, with a dominant Da Costa finishing 71 points clear of former McLaren Formula 1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne.

In 2021, once again, fans will be able to help their favourite driver with 'fanboost' as drivers benefit from a boost of power during the race if they are one of five who get the most votes.

Also, 'attack mode' brings a unique tactical aspect to the racing as each driver must drive over sensors to gain a power advantage for a few laps and this can prove the difference between victory or failure.

Attack mode? Fan boost? Formula E explained

How to follow live on the BBC

This is the third Formula E season to be shown across BBC TV and online services, including Red Button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Qualifying for both races in Diriyah will be on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 12:45-14:15 GMT on Friday, 26 February and Saturday, 27 February.

Live coverage of the races will be on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Red Button from 16:30-18:30 GMT at the same time on Friday and Saturday.