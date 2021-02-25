Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans joined Toyota ahead of the 2020 season

Elfyn Evans says he is motivated by the disappointment of missing out on the 2020 World Rally Championship title.

Evans was the Championship leader going into the final round at Italy's Rally Monza.

His hopes were ended after a crash on stage 11 with Toyota team-mate Sebastien Ogier securing the title.

"In a way it has made me more determined but of course everybody still has to remain a bit level headed," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"You can only go to the rallies and do the best job you can and that's what we are aiming to try and do."

The 31-year-old Welshman was unscathed after his crash in difficult winter conditions but his Toyota sustained heavy damage and his title hopes disappeared.

"It was a massive disappointment at the end of last year to miss out on the title with a mistake on the final round," Evans explained.

"We were doing everything that was required but unfortunately we were caught out.

"In my mind I was able to put that behind us. It was a strong year in comparison to the years that I've had previously.

"That's raised a bit of expectation for this year.

"All we can do is look perhaps to where we weren't as strong last year and try to find little improvements to keep chipping away and hopefully be in a strong position to fight for the title this year."

Evans and co-driver Scott Martin finished second behind France's Ogier at the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally in January.

Eight-time World champion Ogier leads the Driver's Championship ahead of the Arctic Rally in Finland, which starts on Friday, 26 February.

"To be honest we didn't get off to the perfect start in Monte Carlo," Evans said.

"Although it was a strong result and a decent haul of points I was a bit disappointed that my team-mate Seb Ogier was able to display a bit more speed than us and ultimately be stronger and win the rally.

"I'm happy on one hand that we had a reasonable start to the year but we also know we need to raise the levels if we are going to be fighting."