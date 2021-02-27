Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Craig Breen triumphed at the 2019 Ulster Rally to secure the Irish Tarmac Championship title

Irish rallying has been handed a boost by confirmation that the Ulster Rally is set to take place in November.

The Newry-based event is scheduled to run from 19-20 November.

The last rally to take place in Ireland was the Mayo Stages last March and this year's Circuit of Ireland and Irish Tarmac Championship have both been cancelled.

World Rally Championship driver Craig Breen won the Ulster Rally in August 2019 to clinch the Irish Tarmac title.

"Due to Covid-19 and the current restrictions, the preparations required for an August date could not be completed," explained event director, Richard Swanston. "We will continue to monitor the situation and tailor our plans to suit as we work towards the November date."

"If restrictions are such that the attendance of spectators would be illegal, and would pose a risk to the community we are operating in, then we'll review the viability closer to the time."