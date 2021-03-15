Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

The FIA Rally Star programme will combine eSports and real-life driving to discover the next generation of talent

The British Rally Championship season will end with November's Ulster Rally after a calendar reshuffle due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ulster Rally has moved to 20 November from its traditional August slot and will be run out of Newry.

It is the sole Northern Irish event on the calendar after April's Circuit of Ireland was cancelled.

Motorsport UK has also launched its involvement with the FIA's Rally Star to find the next generation of talent.

Since the initial BRC calendar was launched in December, the opening three rounds - the Circuit of Ireland, the Tendring and Clacton Rally and the Jim Clark Rally - were all forced to cancel.

The re-formatted six-round BRC season will now start in July with the Nicky Grist Stages before the Grampian Rally in August.

Rally Yorkshire, the iconic Mull Rally and the Cambrian Rally in Wales take the series through September and October before the finale round of the season in Northern Ireland.

World Rally Championship driver Craig Breen won the Ulster Rally in August 2019 to clinch the Irish Tarmac title while Josh McErlean triumphed in the Junior BRC class to claim the championship.

Future Rally Star

The FIA Rally Star programme is a worldwide detection programme that will take the best undiscovered talent from around the globe from rallying at home to the FIA World Rally Championship - with the ultimate prize of a seat in the FIA Junior World Rally Championship.

Four national rounds, which are open to UK residents between the ages of 17 and 26, will be held digitally on the WRC9 game with 30 drivers progressing to the UK final of the competition on 4 June.

A day-long event will comprise an Autosolo Slalom Challenge, with entrants putting their driving skills to the test in one of motorsport's grassroots disciplines, as well as aptitude and fitness sessions and media interview assessments.

The driver who impresses the judges in every element of the UK final will represent their country in the European continental final in June.