The Armoy road races were cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic

Irish motorsport has been handed a boost by confirmation that the Armoy road races will run from 30-31 July.

The Race of Legends will be the first road race in Northern Ireland in 2021.

Cookstown 100 organisers are planning to run their event from 10-11 September.

The Irish road racing calendar has been decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic for the second year in a row after the North West 200 and Tandragee 100 were cancelled.

All road races, apart from the Skerries meeting, have been cancelled by the MCUI in the Republic of Ireland. The Isle of Man TT, Classic TT and Southern 100 road races have also been called off.