Jon Armstrong will team up with new co-driver Phil Hall

Former Esports World Rally champion Jon Armstrong and Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver William Creighton will compete in the Junior World Rally Championship in 2021.

Armstrong, who ran in one round of the Junior WRC in 2020, will return in a Ford Fiesta Rally 4 for the Codemasters DiRT Rally Team.

Creighton is a two-time runner up in the Junior British Rally Championship.

The five-round calendar begins at Rally Croatia at the end of April.

After the opener in Croatia rounds in Portugal, Estonia, Belgium and Spain make up the series. The champion will secure a prize of a M-Sport Fiesta Rally 2 car, 200 free tyres from Pirelli and registration into the WRC3 category in 2022, seen as the next step on the WRC ladder of opportunity.

Fermanagh native Armstrong, 26, turned professional in 2015 and has competed in the WRC at both Junior and WRC2 levels.

After his rallying budget dried up ahead of the 2018 season, Armstrong opened the door for a real-life return when he won the Esports WRC title later that year.

He won the Down Rally in a Mini WRC on his racing return in 2019 and competed in the Junior WRC opener in Sweden last year before the Covid-19 pandemic prevented him from completing a full campaign.

He will be joined by new co-driver Phil Hall, an RAF reserve and ex-rally driver with several years' experience at WRC and Junior WRC levels.

"I'm incredibly grateful to Codemasters for putting their faith in me, and I'm honoured to be the driver for the Codemasters DiRT Rally Team," said Armstrong.

"Due to lockdown, my partnership with Phil has developed through training using the DiRT Rally 2.0 game. We can't wait for the Junior WRC to start."

Creighton's 'unbelievable' opportunity

William Creighton is a nominee for the Billy Coleman Award, which is handed to the most promising young rally driver in Ireland

Moira driver Creighton, 23, will compete on the world stage for the first time alongside regular co-driver Liam Regan.

He made the switch from a Peugeot 208 R2 to a Fiesta Rally 4 for the 2020 season, winning the R2 category at the Cambrian Rally before the Covid-19 pandemic halted the series.

An outing on the FIA European Rally Championship circuit at Rally di Roma in Italy in August offered valuable experience of the Fiesta and he will now step up to the Junior WRC.

"I'm only 23 but time does tick by very quickly and we really did see this year's Junior WRC as a great opportunity in so many ways," said Creighton, who finished second in the RC4 class in the Kowax Valasska Rally ValMez in the Czech Republic on Sunday.

"The Junior World Rally Championship is the pinnacle of the sport for aspiring young drivers who want to progress and to have the chance to prove myself in such an iconic championship is pretty overwhelming to be honest.

"This really is an unbelievable opportunity for me and my career. If ever there was a time to grab an opportunity with both hands, this is it. It doesn't get much better than this".