Elfyn Evans hopes to make up for a disappointing start to the 2021 World Rally Championship at the Croatia Rally, which starts on Friday.

The 32-year-old and co-driver Scott Martin are fourth after the first two rallies of the season.

They were second in Rally Monte Carlo before a fifth placed finish at the Arctic Rally in Finland.

"I think the start of the year could have potentially been much worse," Evans told BBC Sport Wales.

"But overall I haven't been fully satisfied with either of the two rallies to be fair.

"Monte Carlo was a good solid start although I left a bit on the table, then moving on to Finland that's where we struggled a bit more.

"The points situation is not terrible but I'm looking for stronger performances in these upcoming rallies."

Evans narrowly missed out on winning the Championship last year, with a crash at Italy's Monza in the final round ending his hopes.

Finnish driver Harri Rovanperrä leads the Driver's Championship ahead of Croatia Rally, which starts on 23 April.

Croatia is a new round in the WRC, with the race starting and finishing in Zagreb.

"We try and do as much homework as possible, and try to get hold on as many videos as we can to see what we can learn," added the Welshman.

"The reality is until you're physically there it's very difficult to know what to expect and what the grip level looks like, so it can be quite challenging.

"It's a tarmac rally from start to finish. It looks quite fast."