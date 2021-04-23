Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Formula E heads to Valencia for the inaugural Spanish E-Prix this weekend where the series will race on a full permanent track.

The race was added to the calendar for 2021 following the cancellations of rounds in Sanya and Santiago because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jean-Eric Vergne won round three of the Formula E season in Rome, with Britain's Sam Bird in second place.

Bird leads the drivers' standings with 43 points.

Saturday's race will be shown live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website from 13:30 BST, while Sunday's race will be broadcast on Red Button, iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website from 12:30.

Coverage of the qualifying sessions will also be on the BBC digital platforms from 09:45 on Saturday and 08:45 on Sunday.

How they stand in the championship after three rounds

Sam Bird (Great Britain, Jaguar Racing) 43 points Mitch Evans (New Zealand, Jaguar Racing) 39 points Robin Frijns (Netherlands, Envision Virgin Racing) 34 points Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium, Mercedes-EQ) 33 points Nick de Vries (Netherlands, Mercedes-EQ) 32 points

Where will the other races be held in 2021?

After two races held in Valencia, Spain (24 and 25 April) there are scheduled events in Monaco (8 May), Marrakesh, (22 May), and two in Santiago, Chile (5 and 6 June).

Once again, fans will be able to help their favourite driver with 'fanboost' as drivers benefit from a boost of power during the race if they are one of five who get the most votes.

Also, 'attack mode' brings a unique tactical aspect to the racing as each driver must drive over sensors to gain a power advantage for a few laps and this can prove the difference between victory or failure.