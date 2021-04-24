Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Armstrong leads Finland's Lauri Joona going into the final day

Northern Ireland's Jon Armstrong leads the Junior World Rally Championship opener at Rally Croatia going into the final day.

Armstrong, 26, started Saturday in third place but two stage wins put him ahead of Finland's Lauri Joona.

The Codemasters DiRT Rally Team driver hit the front when long-term leader Martin Koci suffered a puncture with three stages to go.

William Creighton runs in a fifth position after a trouble-free day.

Armstrong, who won the virtual World Rally Championship in 2018, is 22.5 seconds ahead of Joona ahead of Sunday's final four stages.

Creighton,23, and co-driver , bar one small off on Friday has put in a solid performance on his WRC debut to hold a comfortable fifth place.

Toyota's Sebastien Ogier leads the overall from Wales' Elfyn Evans and Belgium's Thierry Neuville.