Formula E heads to Monaco this weekend where the electric series will race on an adapted version of the F1 circuit.

The new route mirrors the one used for the inaugural Monaco Grand Prix staged in 1929.

The race will take place through many of Monaco's famous areas, including Casino Square and round the Grand Hotel Hairpin.

"Every driver dreams of racing in Monaco at some point," said Nissan e.dams driver Sebastien Buemi.

"The short track was getting a bit too small for the 24 Formula E cars and I can't wait to get the opportunity to try the new layout."

How to follow live on the BBC

This is the third Formula E season to be shown across BBC TV and online services, including Red Button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Qualifying for Saturday's race will be on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 10:45-12:15 BST, with live coverage of the E-Prix on, iPlayer and the website from 14:3-16:30.

What happened last-time out?

Rounds five and six of the Formula E season took place in Valencia.

Mercedes' Nyck de Vries won the first race, which featured multiple laps behind the safety car, and saw many of the field run out of energy before the race finished.

British rookie Jake Dennis then took his first Formula E victory in the second race of the double-header with a dominant lights-to-flag display.

"I am lost for words," said the BMW i Andretti Motorsport driver after his win.

"We had such a tough start to the season, but today we turned it around. We are back in it again."

How they stand in the championship