Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Colin Turkington

Colin Turkington began his bid for a fifth British Touring Car Championship title with a best finish of sixth in the opening round at Thruxton.

The BMW driver from Portadown finished fourth in race one but was relegated to 10th after a 17-second penalty for opening-lap contact with Ash Sutton,

Turkington was seventh in race two before coming in sixth in a wet final race.

Josh Cook won the opening two races with champion Sutton taking the third.

Hyundai Excerl8 driver Chris Smiley had a luckless start to his BTCC campaign.

Starting 10th, the Carrick driver was collected in an accident involving Gordon Shedden and Ollie Jackson on the opening lap of race one.

Technical issue

He progressed from the back of the grid to 17th in race two before a late technical issue forced him to pit and a 15th-placed finish in race three, after gambling on dry tyres, rounded out a disappointing weekend which ended with just one point.

Tom Edgar claimed his maiden Ginetta Junior Championship victory at Thruxton.

Chris Smiley endured a difficult opening round at Thruxton on Sunday

The Belfast teenager won race one with a last-lap pass and finished fifth in the second race to make an impressive start to the season.

In the European TCR championship, Belfast native Jack Young recovered well from a disappointing start to his weekend to score points in Slovakia.

After a crash in qualifying, the Brutal Fish Honda Racing driver started 18th for both races but finished 12th and 11th in the season opener.