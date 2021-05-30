Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Castroneves performed his traditional fence climbing celebration after his win

Helio Castroneves became the fourth driver to win the Indy 500 for the fourth time with victory in Sunday's 105th running of the legendary race.

The 45-year-old took the lead from Alex Palou for the final time with two laps to go.

The Brazilian joins Rick Mears, A.J. Foyt and Al Unser as a four-time winner.

Castroneves also won in 2001, 2002 and 2009 but this was his first success for Meyer Shank Racing.

Palou was second with France's Simon Pagenaud third, edging out Mexico's Pato O'Ward.

Sunday's race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, known as the Brickyard, was held in front of a crowd of 135,000 spectators - the world's largest sporting event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 135,000 represents approximately 40% of the venue capacity.