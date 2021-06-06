Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans lost time after his engine cut out in the water on the final stage

Elfyn Evans finished second at the Rally Italia Sardegna behind Toyota team-mate Sebastien Ogier, who extended his World Rally Championship lead.

Evans won two of the final day's four stages but finished down the field on the concluding power stage, failing to pick up any championship bonus points.

Ogier was fourth on the final stage, finishing the rally 46 seconds ahead of the Welsh driver.

In the standings, the Frenchman has 106 points, with Evans second on 95.

Belgium's Thierry Neuville finished third in his Hyundai in Sardinia, a further 19.2 seconds adrift, but took five bonus points in the final Power Stage.

Teammate Ott Tanak, who led before retiring on Saturday, returned to take second in the power stage and gain four consolation points, with Ogier taking two

Evans' Yaris cut out after the water splash on the final stage and he dropped nearly 20 seconds trying to restart it.

"It took in some water and took a while to clear," he said. "Thankfully we got back on four cylinders and at least we were able to continue. Not the nicest feeling.

"A great result [though]. Not the start of the weekend we wanted and that's really when the damage was done. It's been a good weekend for the team and we can be pleased about that, it's just a shame we won't have any points now in the power stage."