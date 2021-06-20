Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

This was the first win for Marquez and Honda since 2019 when he won the Valencia MotoGP

Honda's Marc Marquez won the German Grand Prix to claim his first victory since 2019.

This was the 28-year-old's third podium finish in a row and his 11th straight victory at the Sachsenring circuit.

The Spaniard, a six-time world champion, made his return this season after breaking his arm at the Spanish Grand Prix last July.

Portugal's Miguel Oliveira finished second ahead of championship leader Fabio Quartararo in third.

"The victory was a low possibly, but when I saw a few drops on laps four and five I thought: 'this is my race'," said Marquez.

"It was hard to concentrate because of all the memories and all the sensations of the past year."

Frenchman Quartararo retained his position at the top of the world championship standings go to 22 points clear of fellow countryman Johann Zarco who finished eighth.

German Grand Prix

1. Marc Marquez (Spa) Honda 41mins 7.243secs

2. Miguel Oliveira (Por) KTM +1.610secs

3. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha +6.772secs

4. Brad Binder (SA) KTM +7.922secs

5. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati +8.591secs

6. Jack Miller (Aus) Ducati +9.086secs

7. Aleix Espargaro (Spa) Aprilia +9.371secs

8. Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati +11.439secs

9. Joan Mir (Spa) Suzuki +11.625secs

10. Pol Espargaro (Spa) Honda +14.769secs

World Championship standings

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha 131pts

2. Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati 109

3. Jack Miller (Aus) Ducati 100

4. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati 99

5. Joan Mir (Spa) Suzuki 85