This was Quartararo's fourth win of the season

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo cruised to victory ahead of Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales at the Dutch MotoGP in Assen.

The 22-year-old Frenchman started strongly and was rarely troubled as he secured his fourth win of the season, beating Vinales who started on pole.

Reigning world champion Joan Mir completed the podium on his Suzuki.

It was the last race before the summer break with the season due to resume in Austria on 8 August.

"It was a really tough race," Quartararo told BT Sport.

"I struggled a little bit at the weekend with my right arm and on the race I was feeling bad, but I kept the pace and I can be happy.

"I had the battle with Maverick on the Saturday (in qualifying) and he won, but the points arrive on Sunday so I'm so happy."

Quartararo extends his lead at the top of the championship to 34 points with second-placed Johann Zarco finishing fourth in Assen.

Dutch Grand Prix

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha 40mins 35.031secs

2. Maverick Vinales (Spa) Yamaha +2.757secs

3. Joan Mir (Spa) Suzuki + 5.760secs

4. Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati +6.130secs

5. Miguel Oliviera (Por) KTM +8.402secs

6. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati +10.035secs

7. Marc Marquez (Spa) Honda +10.110secs

8. Aleix Espargaro (Spa) Aprilia +10.346secs

9. Takaaki Nakagami (Jpn) Honda +12.225secs

10. Pol Espargaro (Spa) Honda +18.565secs

World Championship standings

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha 156pts

2. Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati 122

3. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati 109

4. Joan Mir (Spa) Suzuki 101

5. Jack Miller (Aus) Ducati 100