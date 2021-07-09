Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Formula E will race in South Africa next season as part of its 16-race calendar.

The event in Cape Town will be the country's first top-level single-seater race since Formula 1's South African GP in 1993.

Swiss Edoardo Mortara leads the current drivers' standings for Venturi Racing, before the New York E-Prix on 10-11 July, and London race on 24-25 July.

Next year's calendar also includes races in Mexico and China, before ending in Seoul, South Korea, in August.

The electric racing series, which competes on temporary street tracks in city centres, is in its seventh season, and is set to introduce its Gen 3 evolution car in 2023.

Formula E 2021/22 calendar

Rounds 1 & 2: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia - 28 & 29 January

3: Mexico City, Mexico 12 - February

4: Cape Town, South Africa* - 26 February

5: China (TBC) - 19 March

6: Rome, Italy - 9 April

7: Monaco, Monaco - 30 April

8: Berlin, Germany - 14 May

9: TBC - 4 June

10: Vancouver, Canada* - 2 July

11 & 12: New York City, USA - 16-17 July

13 & 14: London, UK - 30-31 July

15 & 16: Seoul, South Korea* - 13-14 August

* Subject to track approval