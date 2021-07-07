Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Boyd has two Le Mans Series LMP3 wins to his name

Northern Ireland's Wayne Boyd will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut next month having been named at one of three United Autosports drivers.

Boyd has raced for the team since 2016, and won their Asian Le Mans Series LMP3 earlier this year.

In 2020, the 30-year-old clinched the European Le Mans crown in the United Autosports Ligier car.

The Templepatrick man will now join former F1 driver Paul di Resta and Alex Lynn in the number 23 Oreca 07.

His selection means he will no longer be able to race in rounds four and five of the Le Mans Cup.

"Le Mans is one of my favourite circuits and luckily, I've had a decent amount of mileage around the track with doing the Le Mans Cup the last two years," Boyd said.

"We were on pole last year in LMP3 by eight tenths so I'm confident I'll be up to speed quickly".