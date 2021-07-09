British Rally Championship heads to Builth... without fans

Two-time British Rally Championship (BRC) winner Matt Edwards hopes Saturday's second round of 2021 will help ignite his title challenge.

Edwards was fourth in the opening round on the tarmac of Oulton Park.

But the second round near Builth Wells, the Nicky Grist Stages Rally, is on forest gravel tracks Edwards says are a "spiritual home" for Welsh drivers.

"Over the past few years my performance on tarmac has probably been better than gravel in a way," Edwards said.

"But the spiritual home being Welsh is in the gravel isn't it?"

"It was 2017 the last time Builth was in the Rally; the stages are great but I just wish it could be a little bit longer - there's no margin for error, there's no time to settle, you've got to be on the ball from the very first stage."

The rally features a loop of four stages in the morning that is repeated in the afternoon, the combination of all eight stages covering a distance of 44 miles.

Edwards, 36, from Llandudno and co-driver Darren Garrod have switched to the Pirelli-shod Volkswagen Polo GTi, this season, having driven an M-Sport Ford since joining the BRC in 2016 - claiming back-to-back BRC drivers' titles in 2018 and 2019.

After last season's championship was cut short by coronavirus, Saturday will be Edwards' first gravel rally for 17 months and his maiden competitive drive in the Volkswagen on that surface.

"We had a good test yesterday in the car, the first time on gravel in 18 months so that was good to get back out on that," Edwards told BBC Sport Wales.

"The car felt really good on gravel, really comfortable from the start and had 60km... the balance and traction was really good and we didn't need to do a lot, I was comfortable with it straight away.

"We're just ready for the start of the rally and hopefully everything's under control."

Despite spectators returning to sporting events in large numbers as coronavirus restrictions ease, Saturday's event will take place without fans at the request of the Military of Defence, which owns much of the land used by the rally.

This is due to the amount of military training that is taking place on the Epynt range the same weekend.

"It doesn't affect me but it does affect the sport a lot," Edwards said.

"It's very disappointing, the reasons behind it I'm not sure... it feels a bit frustrating."

The Nicky Grist Stages sees the return of Aberdyfi's Tom Cave, making his first competitive outing since the Cambrian Rally in February 2020 having secured funding, racing with co-driver Dales Furniss, from Llanfylin, in a Ford Fiesta Rally2.

"After what feels like a long 16 months, I hope I'm not going to be too match-rusty," Cave told the BRC website.

"We have some testing lined up this week, so the plan is to be on the pace when we set off on Saturday. It's going to be great competing again, especially over the stages this rally uses as they're some of my favourites. I really can't wait to get started."

Also returning to the BRC is four-time champion Keith Cronin, who has not contested a rally since 2018. He will use a Ford Fiesta Rally2 for his campaign, co-driven by Mike Galvin for the season who guided him to his last BRC title in 2017.

Irishman Sam Moffett leads the drivers' championship after his round one win at Oulton Park in the Neil Howard Stages Rally, where Rhys Yates finished runner-up to equal his best result.

Machynlleth native Osian Pryce and co-driver Noel O'Sullivan claimed the final podium place last time out, but like fellow Welshmen Edwards and Cave will aim to capitalise on the gravel around Builth Wells.