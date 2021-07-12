Elfyn Evans was only 11 points behind WRC leader Sebastien Ogier before being forced to retire in June's Safari Rally Kenya

Elfyn Evans says he needs to start reducing the gap between himself and Sebastien Ogier to keep his dream of winning the World Rally Championship alive.

The Welshman is second in the race for this year's driver's title at the halfway point of the season.

He heads to this week's round seven in Estonia 34 points behind seven-time champion Ogier.

"It's no secret that the gap is opening up." Evans told BBC Sport Wales.

"We need to try and turn that around, and start winning a few more rallies.

"There's still a long way to go, anything can happen, and it's important not to panic. We have to find some small improvements, but panicking would be the wrong thing to do at this stage.

"We need to focus on each rally as it comes and forget about that gap and try and get the most out of every event that's to come."

Evans and co-driver Scott Martin, who were runners-up to Toyota teammate Ogier in the 2020 championship, triumphed at Rally de Portugal in May, their only victory this season.

The French driver has won four of the six rounds so far, including last month's Safari Rally Kenya where Evans was forced to retire on the first day after breaking his suspension when his Toyota hit a rock.

Evans, 32, is hoping for better luck at Rally Estonia, which starts on Thursday, 15 July.

"The result we had in Kenya was not what we were after," he said.

"We made a fairly cautious start and tried to keep the car in the middle of the road.

"Towards the end of the longest stage on the Friday I cut a corner a little bit too tight, and there was a stone sticking out a bit further than I had anticipated.

"Estonia is one of the fastest rallies on the calendar, although they have been trying to introduce some smaller roads in recent years that tries to bring the average speed down. But still it's a very enjoyable event."