Craig Breen matched his best WRC result by repeating his second-place finish from 2020 in Estonia

Ireland's Craig Breen has finished in second position at the World Rally Championship round in Estonia.

Breen, who is running a part-time campaign with Hyundai, was 59.9 seconds behind winner Kalle Rovanpera.

Welsh driver Elfyn Evans ended the event in fifth position, behind Toyota team-mate Sebastien Ogier and Hyundai's Thierry Neuville.

In the Junior WRC, Northern Ireland's Jon Armstrong was second behind Finland's Sami Pajari.

Northern Ireland's William Creighton finished seventh in the Junior class.

Highly-rated 20-year-old Rovanpera became the youngest winner in WRC history with his maiden victory in the top class, while Neuville completed the podium alongside Breen.

Seven-time champion Ogier extends his advantage at the top of the standings over Evans to 37 points after the seventh event of the season.

Armstrong continued his strong start to the Junior WRC campaign with his second podium finish in three events.

Pajari dominated the class to win by 24.1 seconds, however Armstrong won four stages on his way to a comfortable second-place finish and he sits third in the standings.