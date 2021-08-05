Valentino Rossi: Nine-time world champion to retire at end of 2021 MotoGP season
Last updated on .From the section Motorsport
Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi has announced that he will retire at the end of the MotoGP season.
Speaking at a press conference before the Styrian Grand Prix, the 42-year-old Italian said "it's a very sad moment".
Rossi, whose Grand Prix career has spanned 25 years, is the only rider in history to win World Championships in 125cc, 250cc, 500cc and MotoGP.
"It's difficult to say and know that next year I will not race with a motorcycle," Rossi said.
More to follow.
Amazing, consistent and fast over a long period and a true gentleman.
The one name everyone knows from MotoGP. The all-time great for me.
I've mentioned before that he has outlasted rivals such as Kenny Roberts JR, Max Biaggi, Sete Gibernau, Nicky Hayden (RIP), Casey Stoner, Jorge Lorenzo and Dani Pedrosa.
Last year he was almost killed by Morbidelli's bike in Austria, that would make anyone retire on the spot.