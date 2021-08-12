Jon Armstong has two Junior WRC podiums from three rounds, including victory in Croatia

Junior WRC title contender Jon Armstrong believes a strong result at Ypres Rally Belgium is "crucial" to his championship hopes.

A second-place finish in Estonia left Armstrong 15 points behind leader Sami Pajari with two rounds remaining.

William Creighton returns to Ypres confident of a strong result after previous podiums in Belgium in the British Championship.

Josh McErlean is the third NI driver in action in the WRC3 class.

The Ypres Rally is one of the most famous tarmac rallies but will make an appearance on the World Rally Championship calendar for the first time.

The first of 20 stages takes place on Friday with almost 300km of competitive running over three days.

Returning to the WRC, Fermanagh driver Armstrong won the opening round of the season in Croatia before a mechanical fault forced him to retire from Rally Portugal.

He bounced back with a second place in Estonia and knows two strong results in Ypres and Spain, where double points are on offer, are required to beat Finland's Pajari and Latvian driver Martins Sesks to the title.

"I'm looking forward to getting back on tarmac and I'm excited by the rally in general. We are looking forward to putting in a good effort to see what we can do.," said the 26-year-old.

"We are coming close to the end of the championship so results are going to be crucial.

"For us having a retirement in Portugal means we need to continue having a strong run. I don't necessarily think we need to win the rally to win the championship.

"We just want to do the best we can and if we get a win that would be great. We are still just focusing on getting better and doing a good job."

Creighton will also be in action as his debut Junior WRC season continues. He previously finished on the podium at Ypres in 2017 and 2019 when the event ran on the Junior BRC series.

The 23-year-old from Moira and co-driver Liam Regan have bagged points in all three Junior WRC events to date and sit sixth in the standings.

"Ypres is the only event in the calendar that I've had the benefit of contesting previously so of course that gives me a confidence boost heading into the weekend," says Creighton.

"Having that knowledge of what to expect certainly helps to hit the ground running but it goes without saying that this is probably my best chance for a good result this season.

"It's an amazingly technical rally but the atmosphere will be superb. I've been looking forward to this one all year long so now it is about knuckling down and getting on with the job in hand."

WRC outing for McErlean

Josh McErlean is a junior driver for Hyundai Motorsport

In WRC3, for privateer R5 machines, Motorsport Ireland and Hyundai Academy driver McErlean believes Ypres offers his best opportunity of securing his best-ever WRC result.

The 21-year-old from Kilrea has enjoyed an impressive run of form this season, with a superb third overall at the Olympus Rally in America and Rally di Alba in Italy. He also scooped fifth in the WRC3 category of Rally Portugal in his last outing in the WRC in May.

McErlean heads to Belgium from the Italian round of the European Rally Championship, where he showed strong pace before crashing out, and he will have a change of co-driver for the rally as James Fulton steps into the seat with Keaton Williams is unavailable due to other commitments.

"It's a really quick turnaround and I'm super excited to be heading back to Belgium to compete. Being in the WRC again is fantastic and I'm eager to build the relationship with James in the car," said the Billy Coleman Award winner.

"I think there is a lot of unknowns about the event but to be part of the atmosphere and experience is a true privilege. I've been looking forward to this for a long time now and should be a great chance for a result".