Elfyn Evans finished second to Toyota team-mate Sebastien Ogier in last year's World Rally Championship

Elfyn Evans admits it is unlikely he will win the 2021 World Rally Championship after finishing fourth in Belgium's Rally Ypres.

The Welsh driver is still second in the WRC standings, but he lost further ground on championship leader Sebastien Ogier.

Reigning champion Ogier has a 38-point lead with only four rounds remaining.

"Belgium was a mixed weekend for us unfortunately," Evans told BBC Sport Wales.

"We had good speed and we were third overnight on Saturday, but we couldn't hold on to our podium place.

"The gap is quite a big one now. We've got a real uphill struggle if we want to try and win the championship."

The next round of the WRC takes place in Greece between 9 and 12 September, before moving on to Spain, Finland and the season finale in Japan.

Even though France's Ogier is the clear favourite to win the championship for the eighth time, Evans says he will not give up.

"Anything can still happen. The gap is big, but not unreachable. We have to get the most out of the rallies that are to come," Evans added.

"We will need to win more than one rally between now and the end of the season. It's going to take something a bit special to claw back that gap, and probably some misfortune for Seb (Ogier).

"We have to keep focused and maximise what's left of the year. "