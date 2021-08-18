Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Mercedes have announced they will withdraw from Formula E at the end of the 2022 season to concentrate on Formula 1.

The news comes three days after Mercedes-EQ secured the all-electric series teams' championship and drivers' title during the final race in Berlin.

German manufacturers Audi and BMW left the sport last Sunday, having announced their departures earlier this year.

Mercedes sealed their seventh F1 constructors' title in a row in 2020.

In a statement external-link , the manufacturer said: "Moving forward, the company will concentrate its works motorsport activities on Formula One, reinforcing the sport's status as the fastest laboratory for developing and proving sustainable and scalable future performance technologies."

Formula E said they were exploring options for Mercedes-EQ to continue competing beyond 2022, with the possibility of entering with new investors and under a different name.

Nissan, Jaguar, Porsche, Mahindra, Stellantis' DS brand and China's Nio are six manufacturers to have signed up for the 2023 Formula E campaign so far.

When F1 returns from its summer break at the end of August, Mercedes will be aiming to win a record eighth consecutive team championship.

They hold a 12-point lead over rivals Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton also leading the drivers' standings for the Silver Arrows by eight points.