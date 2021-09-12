MotoGP: Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia wins Aragon Grand Prix
Last updated on .From the section Motorsport
Italy's Francesco Bagnaia won his first MotoGP from pole at the Aragon Grand Prix despite a spirited challenge from Honda's Marc Marquez.
Ducati's Bagnaia held on as Spain's Marquez tried to overtake him seven times with three laps remaining.
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo retained his championship lead despite finishing eighth.
"This victory today is like a release. We've worked hard to get this result," said Bagnaia.
The 24-year-old adds this win to his 10 in Moto2 and Moto3.
Spanish world champion Joan Mir, of Suzuki, finished third.
Aragon Grand Prix
1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati 41mins 44.422secs
2. Marc Marquez (Spa) Honda +0.673secs
3. Joan Mir (Spa) Suzuki +3.911secs
4. Aleix Espargaro (Spa) Aprilia +9.269secs
5. Jack Miller (Aus) Ducati +11.928secs
6. Enea Bastianini (Ita) Ducati +13.757secs
7. Brad Binder (Rsa) KTM +14.064secs
8. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha +16.575secs
9. Jorge Martin (Spa) Ducati +16.615secs
10. Takaaki Nakagami (Jpn) Honda + 16.904secs
World Championship standings
1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha 214pts
2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati 161
3. Joan Mir (Spa) Suzuki 157
4. Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati 137
5. Jack Miller (Aus) Ducati 129
