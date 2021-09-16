Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

World Rally Championship driver Oliver Solberg has announced that he and Northern Irish co-driver Aaron Johnston have "decided to go our separate ways".

Johnston joined forces with highly-rated Swedish driver Solberg, son of 2003 WRC champion Petter, in 2019 and achieved plenty of success.

He guided Solberg to a maiden WRC class victory in Estonia and the Junior European Rally1 Championship in 2020.

"We have so many amazing memories together," said Solberg.

As well as their WRC and ERC success, Solberg and Johnston also claimed victory in three rounds of the American Rally Championship with Subaru and won as Hyundai Motorsport factory drivers at Rally di Alba in Italy in June.

"It's been such an incredible time and one I will never forget," added Solberg, 19.

"I would like to say a big thank you to Aaron for all of his hard work and professionalism over the past three years and wish him all the very best for his future."