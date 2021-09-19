Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Motorsport Ireland driver Callum Devine won the Cork 20 as tarmac rallying resumed for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic

Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington keeps his British Touring Car Championship title hopes alive with victory in race three at Croft.

The BMW driver sits 35 points behind leader Ash Sutton with three round and nine races to go.

Elsewhere, Callum Devine won the Cork 20 International Rally in a Ford Fiesta ahead of Welsh driver Merion Evans.

The event was the first tarmac rally in Ireland since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Claudy driver Devine, who skipped the European Rally Championship round in the Azores to compete on home turf, played out a thrilling battle with Evans before triumphing over the final loop of stages.

Known as the 'King of Croft', Turkington picked up his 13th BTCC victory at the Yorkshire circuit in race three to move from fifth to third in the championship.

The Portadown driver was fourth in race one and seventh in the second race to have a strong weekend as the season enters its latter stages.

Carrickfergus driver Chris Smiley had a strong race one at Croft when he charged from 13th to seventh, and he finished in the points again in race two in ninth position however he suffered a mechanical issue in the final race of the day and was forced to retire.

In the European Le Mans Series, Wayne Boyd finished third in the four hours of Spa for United Autosports to carry over his strong form from the Le Mans 24 Hour race.