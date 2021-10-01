Rea (left) and Razgatlioglu have dominated this season's World Superbike series

Jonathan Rea says he is thriving on the feeling of having his "back against the wall" as he continues his battle for the World Superbike title with series leader Toprak Razgatlioglu in Portugal.

The Turkish rider goes into this weekend's three races at the Portimao circuit with a 20-point lead following his double race win in Jerez last week.

"We expect a good weekend so that's good. It's good pressure," said Rea.

"Jerez was a really tough weekend but Portimao has been a great track for me.

Both title contenders have 10 race wins to their name this season and with three rounds of the championship and nine races remaining, the compelling contest for the 2021 crown has reached a crucial stage.

This weekend's meeting at Portimao is the last round to be held in Europe, with trips to Argentina on 15-17 October and the new Mandalika circuit in Indonesia from 19-21 November to follow.

'We need some momentum after the last few weeks'

"It has been a tough few weeks on the road with a triple-header [Catalunya, Jerez and Portimao in successive weeks] but I couldn't think of anywhere better to finish it off than Portimao," added the Northern Irishman.

"We need some momentum after the last few races and I'm looking forward to this weekend, where the target clearly is to win and make some inroads into the championship.

"We got everything we could from race one in Jerez, where we finished second behind Toprak and went very close to the win, but in race two the temperature went up and I didn't feel great with the bike.

"I lost a lot of grip, so entering and exiting the corner I was really in trouble. I could feel that very early in the race. It was a long one but to salvage a top five was good for the championship when I could have thrown away a lot of points."

Six-time champion Rea has won 12 World Superbike races at Portimao and taken a further eight podium finishes, making it a happy hunting ground.

The four-and-a-half-mile circuit was the scene of a recent test for the defending champion's Kawasaki team, and a pre-season test too, both of which should aid the job of finding a strong race set-up.

Toprak Razgatlioglu has emerged as a major threat to Rea's dominance of the WSB series

'Expecting much more from Portimao'

"I am expecting much more from Portimao. I think there are a few factors which should work in our favour here, the course should suit us a little better than the previous rounds. It's a track where we're strong and we expect to capitalise.

"We need to fix the small issues we're having in these hot conditions with the soft tyre. I think the soft tyre is on holiday now until next year."

The 34-year-old explains that he will derive extra motivation, were it needed, from the trackside presence of many fans from his native country.

"It's incredible coming here. It is always the race of choice for fans coming from Northern Ireland. To see my flags and t-shirts floating around is always nice.

"Unfortunately inside the paddock is quite closed due to Covid restrictions, but there will be people in the grandstands for sure. I have already seen on my social media accounts that so many people are coming.

"I'm looking forward to that. I need that support right now and that will definitely spur me on come Saturday and Sunday."