Winner Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea were embroiled in a thrilling battle during the opening laps before the latter crashed out

Toprak Razgatlioglu extended his lead at the top of the World Superbike standings to 45 points by winning a thrilling feature race one at Portimao.

The Yamaha rider edged out rival Scott Redding to take victory after defending champion Jonathan Rea crashed out while leading on the fifth lap.

Rea walked away without serious injury after his high-speed accident.

Razgatlioglu has now won 11 races this season and finds himself well placed to wrench the title from Rea.

Rea was taken to the medical centre for a check-up and an official statement indicated that he had suffered "multiple contusions and a left elbow abrasion".

The Northern Irishman's injuries will be "reviewed on Sunday morning before the warm-up session" to assess his fitness to race in Sunday's two races.

The Portuguese circuit had proved a happy hunting ground for the Kawasaki rider in recent seasons as he had won 12 races and finished on the podium a further eight times.

The Turkish rider secured pole position for the weekend opener but it was Rea who got off to a flying start, racing up the inside of Razgatlioglu at Turn One on the first lap.

The pair became embroiled in a no-holds-barred battle at the front, with Ducati-mounted Redding soon getting in on the act to make it a three-way contest.

Six-time champion Rea's demise just short of quarter distance left Razgatlioglu and Redding to fight it out for the remaining 15 laps, with the championship leader taking the chequered flag by 0.7 seconds.

French rider Loris Baz saw off the challenge of Michael Ruben Rinaldi to take third, with Leon Haslam and Garrett Gerloff completing the top six.

Northern Ireland's Eugene Laverty was ninth on his BMW Motorrad machine.

The Superpole sprint race will take place take place at 11:00 BST on Sunday, with the second feature race at 14:00.

This weekend's meeting at Portimao is the last round to be held in Europe, with trips to Argentina on 15-17 October and the new Mandalika circuit in Indonesia from 19-21 November to follow.