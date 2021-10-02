Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans with British co-driver Scott Martin during the special stage 13 of Arvaja

Elfyn Evans will start the final day of Rally Finland leading by over nine seconds from Estonian Ott Tanak.

World Championship leader Sebastien Ogier is one minute 23 seconds behind the Welshman in fifth position.

The Frenchman went into the Rally with a 44 point advantage over his Toyota teammate in the overall standings with a maximum of 30 points on offer for each Rally.

Two events remain on this year's calendar.

Third placed overall, six points behind Evans, Thierry Neuville has dropped out of Rally Finland contention. The Belgian's Hyundai stopped on stage 15.

Evans started the day by completing a run of five straight stage victories and has now won six overall, also running fastest on special stage 14.

"It's been a good day. I really enjoyed it," said the Welshman who was runner-up in last year's WRC.

"It's been a great fight and there's obviously a long way to go tomorrow, but we'll just take it stage by stage."

Rally Finland concludes with four more stages on Sunday.

Ireland's Craig Breen is in third position, 19.5 seconds behind Evans and his co-driver Scott Martin.