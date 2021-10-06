Craig Breen has impressed in his part-time role with Hyundai this season, with his recent podium in Finland his third of the season.

Craig Breen says he has been given a "golden ticket" by signing a to drive for M-Sport Ford in the World Rally Championship in 2022 and 2023.

Breen, 31, has driven part-time in the WRC for Citroen and Hyundai since 2016 and this is his first full-time deal.

He has been in stellar form this year and has collected three podiums from his five starts for Hyundai, most recently in Finland on Sunday.

Breen will spearhead M-Sport's entry in the new Ford Puma for the 2022 season.

The Waterford driver, along with co-driver Paul Nagle, sampled the Puma on gravel in Britain a few weeks ago and will have a longer test on both gravel and asphalt in Spain later this month.

Despite sharing the third Hyundai i20 in a part-time capacity, Breen has shone this season and backed up a fourth-place finish in Arctic Rally Finland with second-place finishes in Estonia and Belgium before a third in Finland last weekend.

Such has been his recent form, he lies sixth in the drivers' standings despite tackling only half the 10 rounds.

"I have been working towards achieving a full-time seat in the World Rally Championship since I was a little boy, so this was an opportunity I just couldn't turn down," said Breen

"It has been a long road for us in the World Rally Championship with many twists and turns but we have now been given a golden ticket to drive for the most prestigious marque in motorsport and fight for the World Rally Championship."

Breen, who won the 2011 WRC Academy in an M-Sport-built Fiesta R2 before claiming the Super 2000 crown the following year in a Fiesta S2000, said Ford had always been close to his heart.

"I love rallying, every nuance of the sport, but especially the history. To add my name to the list of drivers that have driven for Ford is a bit surreal, drivers like Ari Vatanen, Hannu Mikkola, Colin McRae and Carlos Sainz. To have my name etched in the history books besides these greats is a huge privilege," he added.