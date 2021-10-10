Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Colin Turkington is competing in the BTCC for a 17th season

Colin Turkington narrowed the gap to BTCC leader Ash Sutton to 32 points after easing to victory in race three at Donington Park on Sunday.

The Team BMW driver from Portadown won his 60th BTCC race by over four seconds from Jake Hill with Aiden Moffat completing the podium.

Turkington was fifth in the opener and spin in race two saw him drop back to finish in 11th place.

The final round will take place at Brands Hatch in a fortnight.

Turkington was sitting fourth in race two when he slipped off the track at- the Old Hairpin late in race.

He recovered to come in 11th and he started first on the grid in the finale after his number was picked out in the reserve grid draw.

Turkington capitalised by cruising to a victory which keeps his title hope alive going into Brands Hatch.

Carrick driver Chris Smiley finished ninth, 12th and 16th at the English circuit.