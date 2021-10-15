Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Nine-time World Rally Championship winner Sebastien Loeb won Rally Ireland in 2007 and 2009

Northern Ireland is under consideration to host the vacant position on the calendar for the 2022 World Rally Championship, BBC Sport understands.

WRC officials are keen for the series to remain in the United Kingdom after the event moved away from Wales.

Tourism Northern Ireland said "no decision has been made" on backing Rally Northern Ireland next year.

However it is understood that the rally is under consideration to fill the slot from 18-21 August on the calendar.

The Tourism NI statement added: "Any decision will have to take account of the many competing priorities for Executive funding next year."

The British stage of the World Rally Championship was held in Wales from 2000 but Northern Ireland was strongly linked as the rally's new host in 2020, however the event was confirmed to be remaining in Wales before it was eventually cancelled due to Covid-19.

The cross-border Rally Ireland appeared on the WRC calendar in 2007 and 2009, with both editions won by nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Loeb.

Nine of the 13 WRC events in 2022 were confirmed in July but Friday's update confirms that New Zealand, Croatia and Finland will join the already announced Monte Carlo, Sweden, Portugal, Italy, Kenya, Estonia, Greece, Spain and Japan on the schedule.