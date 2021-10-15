Bjarne Pedersen is carried by his team-mates following his final ride for Peterborough Panthers

Peterborough Panthers team boss Rob Lyon hailed his team's "never say die attitude" following their first Premiership title win for 15 years.

They overcame a two-point deficit from the first leg of the Grand Final against Belle Vue with a 51-39 win.

It gave them a 95-85 aggregate victory over the two legs.

"From two-thirds of the way through the season, we thought we were capable of winning this thing and we've done it," Lyon told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"This team reminds me of one of my old teams at King's Lynn many years ago, which was solid throughout, had many characters, lots of experience and a 'never say die' attitude, they didn't know when they were beaten."

Bjarne Pedersen was their highest scorer at the East of England Arena in what was his final ride in British speedway at the age of 43.

And the title was won despite the absence of Ulrich Ostergaard, injured earlier in the season, and Hans Anderson, who was not available following a heavy crash in the first leg.

"Ulrich's played a big part in all of this and it's a shame he's not here tonight. Without him, we wouldn't be where we are and that's a testimony to him and the way he rode at the start of the season," Lyon added.

Skipper Scott Nicholls (right) achieved the heat victory that secured the title

The Panthers had been dismissed as "Dad's Army" by some because of the average age of their team but skipper Scott Nicholls, also 43, said team spirit had carried them through.

"It was a 100% team effort, it has been all season. Over the two legs there was no real standout rider that delivered more than anyone else, everyone contributed, everyone put the effort in," he said.

"That's the biggest thing for me, everyone's put the effort in, they didn't give up, we've come away with a title and I think we fully deserved it.

"Every meeting (if) we've had one a bit off form, the others have carried it. And when it mattered, we all dug in and delivered the goods."

On Pedersen, he added: "In the days leading up to it I was thinking 'how cool would this be for Bjarne to round out his farewell season by winning the title?' Bjarne's been fantastic. He's ultra professional and it is a pretty cool way to go out."

Peterborough owner Buster Chapman described the quality of the racing as "exceptional".

He told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "Anyone who failed to be impressed by that racing tonight must have had blinkers on.

"It's about the show and the whole package and when you get riders all of the same quality on the track you get good racing. It's not about superstars, it's about good racing and we've seen that in abundance this year."