Northern Ireland's Jon Armstrong leads the Junior WRC title decider after Friday's running in the World Rally Championship round in Spain.

Armstrong won half of the six stages to move 15.9 seconds ahead of title rival Sami Pajari, who also won three stages.

With double points on offer, it is likely whoever wins the rally will claim the championship.

NI's William Creighton crashed out on the first stage of the rally after clipping a barrier.

With three points separating the title rivals and bonus-points for each stage win, both Armstrong and Pajari came flying out of the traps but it was the Northern Irishman who claimed the opening two runs.

Pajari hit back on the third stage, and although Armstrong extended his lead on the following run, it was the Finnish driver who rounded out the day with two more fastest times to bring the advantage down to 159 seconds.

In WRC3, the third category of the championship, Northern Ireland's Josh McErlean its seventh in class for Hyundai after finishing in the top 10 on every stage.

The rally in Salou continues with seven stages on Saturday before Sunday's final four stages will round out the event.