Colin Turkington is competing in the BTCC for a 17th season

Colin Turkington says he will have to "go on the attack" in this weekend's final round of the British Touring Car Championship at Brands Hatch.

The Portadown driver trails series leader Ash Sutton by 32 points going into the last series of three races.

The Team BMW competitor has already won four British Touring Car titles.

"I can't afford to be gung-ho in race one but I must try to out-qualify Ash and put the pressure on straight away," said Turkington.

"I need to force him into a mistake. The more you have been in this position the more streetwise you are and hopefully that gets me close."

Turkington recovered from a spin in race two in the previous round at Donington Park, which saw him finish 11th in the race, to secure his 60th career victory in race three.

"I thought I'd thrown it all away in one moment, probably trying a bit too hard, but race three was a textbook win for me, a lights-to-flag success.

"Normally I'm going into these final weekends ahead, leading the championship with a small cushion. This time it's very different for me.

"I've got nothing to lose so I have to go on the attack and hope Ash doesn't score too many points this weekend. I'm relying on him having a bad one.

"In British Touring Cars there's usually one last twist in the tale, nobody ever gets their hands on the trophy by an easy run. So I'm confident I can still keep the pressure on.

"I need to deliver the best weekend I can, stick to my gameplan of qualifying well and scoring as many points as I can.

"I have to stay confident and keep believing I can win. It's a really intense weekend and there's a big build-up and a lot of people there."

Turkington's previous title successes came in 2009, 2014, 2018 and 2019.