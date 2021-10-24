Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Colin Turkington is competing in the BTCC for a 17th season

Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington has missed out on a fifth British Touring Car Championship title after Ash Sutton won the 2021 series.

The Team BMW driver from Portadown trailed Sutton by 32 points going into Sunday's final round at Brands Hatch.

Turkington finished sixth and fourth in the opening two races while Sutton was fifth and sixth.

It gave Englishman Sutton an unassailable lead going into the final race of the year.

Turkington's title successes came in 2009, 2014, 2018 and 2019.