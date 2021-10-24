Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Quartararo won the world title in his third season in MotoGP

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo became the first Frenchman to win the MotoGP title after finishing fourth in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old claimed the world title after his closest contender Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati crashed in Italy.

Italy's Bagnaia was leading when he came off his bike with five laps to go, handing Honda's Marc Marquez victory.

"It's amazing, right now I'm living the dream," said Quartararo who started the race 15th on the grid.

"It feels good to have my family with me and we will enjoy tonight and until the end of the season."

Spanish rider Pol Espargaro finished the race in second place with Italian Enea Bastianini in third.

The last nine titles have gone to Spanish riders with Marquez winning six championships, Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo taking the title in 2012 and 2015 and Suzuki's Joan Mir in 2020.

"Today is not my day, today is for Fabio. I want to congratulate him, he deserves this," said Marquez whose win was his third of the season.

"He had an incredible season. Congrats to the Yamaha team, we will try to make things difficult next year."

Quartararo, who is competing in his third MotoGP season, leads the world championship standings by 65 points from Bagnaia with two races left.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

1. Marc Marquez (Spa) Honda 41mins 52.830secs

2. Pol Espargaro (Spa) Honda +4.859secs

3. Enea Bastianini (Ita) Ducati +12.013

4. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha +12.775

5. Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati +16.458

6. Alex Rins (Spa) Suzuki +17.669

7. Aleix Espargaro (Spa) Aprilia +18.468

8. Maverick Vinales (Spa) Yamaha +18.607

9. Luca Marnini (Ita) Ducati +25.417

10. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) +27.735

World Championship standings

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha 267pts

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati 202

3. Joan Mir (Spa) Suzuki 175

4. Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati 152

5. Jack Miller (Aus) Ducati 149