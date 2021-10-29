Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Northern Ireland navigator Aaron Johnston will compete in the 2022 World Rally Championship alongside Toyota driver Takamoto Katsuta.

The duo will compete on all 13 rounds of the championship under the 'Toyota Racing WRT Next Generation' banner.

Johnston started the season with Oliver Solberg and was drafted in alongside Katsuta when regular co-driver Dan Barritt injured his back in Estonia.

The Japanese driver crashed out with Johnston in Finland and Spain.

However he has seen enough promise in his developing relationship with Johnston to carry on with the 26-year-old in the 2022 season.

"I am beyond excited for the future," said Johnston. "It has been a privilege for me to work with Taka-San, and everyone at TGR over the last few months"

"I'm looking forward to continue working with Aaron," added Katsuta, who finished second at Safari Rally Kenya in July.

"We already have a very good relationship and I am sure we can make it even stronger as we do more rallies together."