Francesco Bagnaia joined the Ducati Lenovo Team in 2021

Italian Francesco Bagnaia claimed his third victory of the MotoGP season at the Algarve Grand Prix to help Ducati to win the 2021 Constructors' title.

Bagnaia, who was on pole for the fifth successive race, dominated the race to clinch second in the championship.

World champion Fabio Quartararo, who won the title last month, crashed out with five laps left - the first time this season he has not finished a race.

The penultimate race of the season was brought to a premature end by a crash.

The red flags came out to stop the race after Iker Lecuona (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) and Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) crashed at Turn 13 but both riders were conscious, with Oliveira being taken to the medical centre for a check-up.

Outgoing champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) completed the podium in Portimao.

Miller lost pace with 15 laps to go and was overtaken by LCR Honda's Alex Marquez, but the Australian regained ground to take third.

Algarve Grand Prix

Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati 38mins 17.720secs Joan Mir (Spa) Suzuki +2.478secs Jack Miller (Aus) Ducati +6.402 Alex Marquez (Spa) Honda +6.453 Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati +7.882 Pol Espargaro (Spa) Honda+9.573 Jorge Martin (Spa) Ducati +10.144 Alex (Rins) (Spa) Suzuki +10.742 Enea Bastianini Ducati +13.840 Brad Binder (RSA) KTM +14.487

World Championship Standings