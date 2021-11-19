Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans won SS2 at Rally Monza after losing 3.6 seconds to title rival Sebastien Ogier on the opening stage

Elfyn Evans leads after the opening day of Rally Monza, but Sebastien Ogier in second place remains on course to become World Champion.

Evans, 32, needs to overturn a deficit of 17 Championship points in this final race of the season.

Ogier won three of four morning stages run-off in mountains near Bergamo to establish a 6.5 seconds lead.

Evans then overhauled that advantage on three circuit stages to end day one 1.4 seconds ahead.

The Welsh driver clawed back 5.7 seconds on his Toyota teammate on SS5, with Ogier explaining the heavy time loss by revealing the brakes on his Yaris remained on throughout the run.

"It's been a good start to the rally. I think we had a good drive in the mountains," said the Frenchman.

"This afternoon I had some little issues and I didn't take any risks in there with the chicanes, but it's all good."

If Ogier finishes in the top three he will guarantee himself an eighth world title, while Evans must himself finish in the top three and hope the current WRC leader drops down the race leaderboard.

Evans and co-driver Scott Martin won two of the day's seven stages, only once finishing outside the top two when he placed third behind Spain's Dani Sordo who won the closing SS7.

"It's been a good day around the track," said Evans who finished runner up to Ogier in the 2020 title race, also decided in the final race at Monza.

"Of course we have some work to do for the mountain stages tomorrow."

Saturday sees six more stages shared between mountain roads and the rally's Monza base.

On Sunday there are three circuit based courses including the final Power Stage which features potential Championship-deciding bonus points.