Matt Edwards and co-driver Darren Garrod celebrate their title win

Matt Edwards sealed a record-breaking third successive British Rally Championship (BRC) title by winning the Modern Tyres Ulster Rally.

Edwards, with co-driver Darren Garrod, battled all race with fellow Welshman, Melvyn Evans Motorsport team-mate and rival title contender Osian Pryce.

But Pryce crashed his Volkswagen Polo GTi on the penultimate stage, giving Edwards his third title.

"This means everything to me," said Edwards.

"Everyone knows what the BRC means to me. I gave absolutely everything I could today. This thing [the car] has been at all sorts of shapes and we have gone absolutely nuts to try and do the job.

"Huge thanks to Yuasa and all my supporters who had the faith in me to make it all happen again. Huge credit to Melvyn Evans as well who stuck by me, we could have easily not been here this weekend with all our budget problems after bouncing it off Mull and Cambrian [Rally] hedges.

"I don't give up and this is the reward for that."

The Conwy driver becomes the first driver in history to win the coveted title three times in a row - a feat not managed by the likes of Colin McRae, Richard Burns and Ari Vatanen.

The Melvyn Evans Motorsport squad were also confirmed as British Rally Championship Teams victors, offering some consolation to only one of the two cars returning to the Newry finish.