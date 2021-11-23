The races were last run on the Billown circuit in 2019

The Southern 100 road races on the Isle of Man will return to the Billown circuit in July next year, organisers have confirmed.

Racing in the south of the island has been scrapped for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is scheduled to take place from 11 to 14 July.

It follows the announcement in June that the Isle of Man TT races are set to return in 2022 after a two-year hiatus.

Border restrictions, which were relaxed in September, meant it has not been possible for visiting medics and marshals to travel to the island to take part in events for the past two years.

A spokesman for the Southern 100 Club said organisers were now working to "have everything in place for road racing to resume", and were looking forward to "welcoming back fans old and new".

Anyone planning to visit the event, excluding competitors, is reminded to have the appropriate travel insurance in place, including health care, as the island's reciprocal health agreement with the UK only covers emergency care, he added.

The Pre-TT Classic races and Post TT races, which are also run on the Billown circuit, are also set to return either side of the TT in May and June respectively.