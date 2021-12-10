Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

TAS Racing have retained Danny Buchan and Andrew Irwin for the 2022 season

English rider Danny Buchan, who won two races during the 2021 campaign, will also stay with the team.

Irwin, 27, claimed one podium finish in 2021 and finished 14th in the standings.

The 2022 BSB season begins in April at Silverstone before the 11th and final round at Brands Hatch in October.

"There's no point hiding or running from the fact that 2021 wasn't my strongest in BSB, so I've got lots of motivation to turn that around and prove what I'm capable of on the M 1000 RR," said Carrickfergus rider Irwin, whose brother Glenn will spearhead Honda's BSB campaign.

"Thanks to TAS Racing for showing the commitment to keep me onboard for next year, and I'm now looking forward to repaying the faith they have shown in me with a strong campaign.

"I'm excited about going racing again, turning this ship around and putting the SYNETIQ BMW on regular podiums in 2022."