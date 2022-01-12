Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Toyota won last year's title

Peugeot will join champions Toyota on a record grid during this season's World Endurance Championship.

The series, which includes the Le Mans 24 Hours, will have 39 entries and expands its top hypercar class to four, also including Alpine and Glickenhaus.

Hypercars are built to a new set of rules introduced in 2021, for which a number of manufacturers are returning to the sport.

Frederic Lequien, CEO of WEC said: "The future is looking extremely bright."

He added: "What better way to celebrate the WEC's 10th anniversary?"

It is not yet known at which race Peugeot will make their debut following delays in their programme, but bosses say they expect the French manufacturer to join from the second race at Spa.

From 2023, Ferrari will return at the top level for the first time since the seventies, alongside other entries from previous Le Mans winners Audi and Porsche.

The six-race series also introduces a renewable bio-fuel in 2022, saving 65% of greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional fossil fuels.

Several British drivers will take part, including former Formula 1 driver Will Stevens, Alex Lynn and Mike Conway.

The season gets under in Sebring, Florida, on 18 March.

World Endurance Championship 2022 calendar

1000 Miles of Sebring, USA - 18 March

Eight Hours of Spa, Belgium - 7 May

Le Man 24 Hours, France - 11-12 June

Six Hours of Monza, Italy - 10 July

Six Hours of Fuji, Japan - 11 September

Eight Hours of Bahrain - 12 November