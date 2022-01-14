Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Sunderland (right) finished three minutes and 27 seconds head of Pablo Quintanilla (left)

Britain's Sam Sunderland said he "can't be happier" after winning his second Dakar Rally title in the motorbikes classification on Friday.

The GasGas rider, 32, finished three minutes and 27 seconds ahead of Chile's Pablo Quintanilla.

Sunderland is the only Briton to have won the event in any category, claiming his first title in 2017.

"My head can explode. What a feeling. This last stage was so difficult with so much stress," said Sunderland.

"A lot of navigation, a lot of tricky notes, a few times a bit confusing and not sure if I was going the right way.

"The last 10 minutes, I was not sure whether I'd won. Wow, dream come true."

Dakar triumph makes up for 'rough season'

Dubai-based Sunderland dominated the first week but surrendered the lead several times over the final days before eventually finishing ahead of Honda rider Quintanilla and KTM's Matthias Walkner of Austria after the concluding 164km stage from Bisha to Jeddah.

"I had a pretty rough season, but when you win the Dakar, it's all worth it - so nice," he added.

The Dakar Rally began in 1978 as a race from Paris across the Sahara to the Senegalese capital, but switched to South America in 2009 for security reasons.

One of motorsport's most dangerous and gruelling events, the rally moved to Saudi Arabia in 2020 and this was its 44th edition.

Qatari driver Nasser al-Attiyah held off France's nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb to win his fourth cars title, the 51-year-old adding to his victories in 2011, 2015 and 2019.