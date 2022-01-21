Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Chaz Davies celebrated 89 of his 99 World Superbikes podiums with Ducati, the last coming at Estoril in 2021

Chaz Davies will return to the World Superbikes paddock just months after hanging up his racing helmet.

The 34-year-old has taken a coaching role with Aruba.it Racing - Ducati.

It is the team with which the Welshman enjoyed the best results of his career, but also the one which controversially replaced him as a rider in 2020.

Davies, who finished his career in November with an independent Ducati team, said he was "absolutely thrilled to remain part of the racing world".

In his new role, Davies will coach Michael Ruben Rinaldi - the up and coming Italian who took his factory seat - along with Alvaro Bautista and Nicolo Bulega.

Davies previously said he bore no grudge towards Rinaldi, but wished the team had handled his departure better.

"It will be an interesting perspective to see the action from the other side of the fence," he said of his new role.

"I believe that with my seven years of experience as an official Ducati rider and knowledge of both the Ducati V2 and V4 bikes I am well equipped to contribute to the future success of the team."