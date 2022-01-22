Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans finished 21 points behind Sebastien Ogier in the 2021 World Rally Championship

Elfyn Evans is out of contention in the opening round of the World Rally Championship.

Last year's runner-up retired for the day at Rallye Monte Carlo on Saturday after sliding down a hillside outside a right-hand corner.

There was no damage to his GR Yaris, but the Welshman couldn't get enough traction to continue.

Rally organisers red-flagged the stage due to the position of Evans' stricken vehicle.

The Toyota driver had been in third position, 9.3 seconds off the lead having won the day's opening special stage nine.

Evans' accident has promoted Irish driver Craig Breen to third after the morning loop of stages.

After 11 stages reigning World Champion Sebastien Ogier has a 5.4 second lead over fellow Frenchman and record title holder Sebastien Loeb.