Moira driver William Creighton was sixth in the 2021 Junior World Rally Championship

Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver William Creighton is to return to compete in the Junior World Rally Championship in 2022.

The Moira competitor joins the series as it launches into a new era of the Ford Fiesta Rally3.

The 24-year-old will aim to build on an impressive debut season in the championship in 2021.

He secured a wealth of fastest stage times and confidence-boosting results on his way to sixth in the standings.

Along with co-driver Liam Regan, Creighton will contest the new-look championship which switches to the four-wheel-drive category for the first time.

The five-round calendar launches with the iconic ice-laden and snow banked stages of Rally Sweden at the end of February with each driver in the series piloting identical Rally3 machinery, making it potentially one of the closest-fought championships in the world.

On offer is a four-round prize drive in the 2023 WRC2 Championship - the feeder category to the Rally1 top-flight, in an M-Sport Fiesta Rally2 coupled with a test programme, tyre package and free entries, arguably the biggest prize in the sport.

Creighton is looking forward to the challenge of adapting to new machinery on the world's stage whilst vying for the coveted title.

"I`m delighted to be making a return to the Junior World Rally Championship this year and to be part of the new era," he says.

"We have been working extremely hard behind the scenes to be able to contest a second season and whilst we still have work to do, I`m thrilled to be heading back to the JWRC to have a chance to prove myself against some of the best junior drivers, on some of the toughest events in the world.

"There is no other championship like it and it's a real privilege to be representing the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy on the world's stage."