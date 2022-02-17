Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Turkington returned to BMW in 2017

Four-time British Touring Car Championship winner Colin Turkington will return for his 11th year with BMW.

The Northern Irishman missed out on the 2021 title in the final round of the season at Brands Hatch as Ash Sutton clinched his third championship.

This season will see the introduction of hybrid power - with bonus electric power replacing success ballast.

"I'm hopeful of the positive steps we can take to showcase a more sustainable automotive future," Turkington said.

"There are already so many unknowns about how the new hybrid regs will play out on the track and over the course of a season, so I feel its more important than ever to have a stable and consistent team behind me."

Turkington returned to BMW in 2017 having split from his BMR team, and has since clinched two more BTCC titles in 2018 and 2019.

This year's campaign will begin at Donington Park on 23 April and conclude once again at Brand Hatch on the final weekend of October.